THE family of Leslie (Les) Shoulder, who died on April 20, aged 59, have paid tribute to a “wonderful and loyal” man.

Les was born in Etherley Dene and grew up in Newton Aycliffe, but most recently he lived in Cranbourne, near Melbourne, Australia.

Les died from lung cancer which had spread to virtually every part of his body.

Les worked at Hilton Manufacturing Company, in Dandenong, Australia, and he loved his job.

His brother Steve said: “The people there are just fantastic, and the company contributed to the cost of the funeral, which was a very pleasant and welcome surprise.”

Les is survived by his siblings – Steve, Lynne, Allan and Anita, and they said: “We will all miss him every day.” The funeral service was held on April 27, at Le Pine Funeral Home Dandenong. Rachel, from Le Pine read, the eulogy on behalf of the family and she was highly praised for her support.

Steve said: “All of the funeral arrangements were carried out by Neil Wood and his wife, Julie. Neil and Les were friends for

18 years and we thank him and Julie from the bottom of our hearts because we could not be there to help out.”

Les was a qualified and very skilled toolmaker, a great squash player and a part time fisherman. Steve said: “He was also a great singer and a terrible whistler.

“We will remember him as a wonderful brother and loyal friend to all who knew him.”