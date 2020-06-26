AN organisation has received funding to support new ways of working in the arts community during Covid-19.

Daisy Arts, a Bishop Auckland based community arts organisation, is being funded by Durham County Council Covid-19 Assistance Fund Area Budget and the Gaunless Gateway Big Local.

This support will give a team of artists time to look at new ways of working that adhere to health and safety guidelines, and to help with the transition of lockdown eases.

Andrew Walker, coordinator of Bishop Auckland and Shildon Area Action Partnership for Durham County Council, said: “I’m delighted the BASH AAP could support this project.

"Daisy Arts do excellent work in our communities and this project will be of great value to all that take part.”

The organisation will be offering a series of art activities relevant to the present challenging and evolving times.

Jane Crawford, artist and director of Daisy Arts, said: “For children, young people and families, this has been a difficult time.

“We’ve all been deprived of important social interaction.

"We believe there’s an eagerness to join events and activities that will help move us beyond the lockdown norm and within our future programming we’re keen to offer the chance for a coming together in public outdoor spaces.”

With expertise in storytelling, music, creative writing and craft, they will deliver ways of connecting that will include outdoor activities, building relationships, imagination, creativity, and wellbeing.

Dawn Belshaw, artist and director of Daisy Arts, said: “With the effects of the lockdown on mental health and financial security, there’s a real need for connectivity.

"We’ve done a little through our Doorstep Gift Bag initiative and we now look forward to reaching out in other ways.”

Lee Brownson, chair of the Gaunless Gateway Big Local partnership, said: "We are delighted to be able to contribute £3,000 towards this fantastic project which is going to have such a positive impact to many families especially during these unprecedented times.

"This project helps to meet our local priorities in supporting the creation of jobs, improving health and wellbeing and providing activities for children and young people.

"We look forward to seeing the programme develop over the coming months.”