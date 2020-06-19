A PROJECT preparing handmade food for distribution during the pandemic is going from strength to strength.

The Auckland Project’s Closed Doors, Open Hearts initiative is now working in partnership with more than a dozen organisations and about 60 volunteers to deliver food to those affected by the coronavirus crisis.

For more than three months, the initiative has been providing frozen meals to help the Bishop Auckland, Shildon and Coundon communities through the immediate challenges caused by Covid-19.

Now, thanks to a growing network of community support, the service has expanded to eligible residents in West Auckland, Trimdon – including Trimdon Village, Trimdon Grange and Trimdon Station – Witton-le-Wear and some areas of Crook.

A network of ten community hubs has been established to help reach these areas, including Woodhouse Close Community Centre, The Miner’s Arms public house in Coundon, Trimdon Grange Community Centre, The Well in West Auckland, The Victoria Inn public house in Witton-le-Wear, Bishop Auckland College, Little Chefs Big Chefs CIC, Shildon Alive, Woodhouse Close Children’s Centre and The Angel Trust.

Many of the hubs are volunteer led, with more than 60 people donating their time to take calls, pack meals and make deliveries to people who would otherwise be unable to access adequate food, including those who are self-isolating or facing financial challenges.

More than 15,000 meals have been delivered across the region so far.

Speaking at the start of the project in April, Liz Fisher, director of curatorial and engagement at The Auckland Project, said: “We are building on our experiences of delivering a holiday hunger project with partners in 2019.

“Through that we found there was a real need for young people and families to receive a hot

meal when schools were closed.

“In the current circumstances, the needs of the local community are much more urgent and so we wanted to make the most of our facilities and talented chefs to help cater for those who need it most.

“We are also looking beyond the immediate need to ensure we are growing produce across the site that can help provide ingredients for the initiative in the

longer term.”

For more information, including details of all the hubs, how to seek help and ways to get involved, visit aucklandproject.org/community/closed-doors-open-hearts/