PERMISSION is being sought to build a 26 place nursery extension at a school.

If granted, the site at West Cornforth Primary School, in County Durham, will see a new nursery classroom, programmed to be completed by March 2021 – although this may change because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The extension – commissioned by Durham County Council – will also include an office, cloaks area, small kitchen, children’s toilets, store and a covered external play area.

It is proposed that the extension will be located next to the existing early year’s provision.

Developers hope it will meet the village's demands and reflect the school's style.

In the design and access statement it states: “An extension to provide a nursery facility is required to the school, as the demand for school places has increased.

“The site comprises 3.2 hectares and is located on the south side of High Street in West Cornforth, Ferryhill at about the point where it becomes Vicarage Road.

"The layout of the school is a single storey T shaped building.

“The building is constructed on the northern edge of the site.”

The area of playground is only occasionally used as it is out of the line of sight.

Currently, the nursery/reception do not have their own secure entrance.

Developers say the extension would provide an opportunity to improve this.

The work is approved will also house a nursery office and staff area which the current building does not have.

There is also no existing canopy in the early years play area.

It is proposed that this is installed in the alcove left by the extension with the roof running over this area to create the overhang.

Developers would like to install roller shutters to this area so it can double up into an external store.

If approved, a bowtop fence will also be installed to match the existing building and link it to the reception class nursery yard.

The construction will be a steel frame single storey building with a metsec structural framed system inner skin and two layers of plasterboard.

The external construction will use kingspan microrib insulated panels in a cream/beige colour and construct a 900mm high red brick plinth except for the canopy area which will be fully height brickwork.

Its roof will also be single ply membrane roof and grey powder coated aluminium windows and doors to match the existing primary school building.

A glass and steel cantilevered entrance canopy over the main entrance is proposed.

The plans are designed to blend in with the existing, both internally and externally using the same materials as the existing school.

Comments on the nursery proposals can be submitted online at durham.gov.uk