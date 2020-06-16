A CHURCH has put long-term fundraising efforts in place to help pay for roof timber repairs.

In December 2019, thieves stole a small amount of lead from Saint Thomas C of E Church, in Stanhope, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Residents in the area said the lead was removed in an amateurish way, with the thieves taking a small amount but damaging the surrounding lead.

Although the money from the insurance company covered the replacement lead, the removal exposed rotten wooden beams.

Church warden Sarah Haynes said: “It happened after our 'Christingle feast' it was really sad to see in the morning but looking on the brightside maybe they did us a favour exposing the rot.

“Historic buildings like this eat up money in their maintenance and with a small congregation we have limited resources.”

At the time, the church clock tower also needed vital repair work as the wooden slack was becoming very porous.

The church enlisted the help of builder Tommy Stephenson who installed a new solid oak beam.

Mr Stephenson watched Youtube videos to examine the Victorian woodwork style and reflect the existing architecture.

Residents in the area regard the Grade II listed building as a significant feature in the town’s skyline.

To protect the church and secure its future a friends group was set up in 2017.

The group helps with building maintenance, tends to the on site greenary and raises vital church funds.

They have recently launched a raffle to help pay for the repair work and save for future maintenance.

Artist John Wigston has created a watercolour picture of the church, which will be gifted as a raffle prize.

Chairman of the group, Sarah Stancliffe, said: “Due to Covid-19 we cannot hold normal events but we hope to raise a good amount from raffling Wiggy’s fine watercolour.”

Raffle tickets will be available from shops in Stanhope in a few weeks time.

The draw will take place on December 17 with the Bishop of Durham in attendance.