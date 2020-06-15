PUPILS, teachers, and a parish council have worked together to create a commemorative bench for their village.

Cockfield Primary School pupils created designs for the VE Day memorial bench, and the village parish council chose the most suitable designs to go towards the final piece.

Headteacher Kathryn Heatherington said: “Key Stage 2 children created the designs together in small groups, after carrying out research with their teachers.

“Their designs were combined to create the wonderful bench, of which we are immensely proud.”

Carole West, a Cockfield parish councillor, went into the school to work with the children.

She said: “It is important to remind everybody - including the children when they grow up - that the world wouldn’t be like it is now if it hadn’t been for the victory.

“We told Kathryn the headteacher that we were thinking of getting a bench made for VE Day, and that we would like the children to get involved.

“The children were in the hall learning about the war and then were told to create their designs, which we then took to our parish council meeting to decide which ones to choose.”

Andrew Whelan, flight lieutenant for the Royal Air Force, who serves with HQ 1st (UK) Division, Imphal Barracks, York, was chosen to help with the bench.

From left, Andrew Whelan, flight lieutenant for the RAF, and Bob Dixon, warrant officer

The 52-year-old said: "The original project was to produce an appropriate memorial to acknowledge the 75th anniversary of the Victory in Europe.

"As a currently serving Officer in the Royal Air Force I felt honoured to be selected to take on the task.

"The children from Cockfield Primary School were asked to come up with ideas of how the bench should look from a design brief of representation of all who gave something to the victory, not just the people who fought but the home front also.

"The multiple ideas were then brought together to produce the final design by a small committee from the Parish Council.

"It was decided to also encompass the Victory over Japan into the design to ensure the war in the Far East was not forgotten."