A COLLEGE is celebrating after it was chosen as one of the first in the country to offer new technical qualifications.
UTC South Durham, in Newton Aycliffe, has been selected by the Department for Education as one of 88 new T Level providers from across the UK.
The technical school and sixth form will be piloting the new engineering and manufacturing T Levels from September 2022.
College principal Tom Dower said: “We are excited to be piloting a new type of qualification which will revolutionise technical education. T Levels will give post-16 students the opportunity to focus on developing their technical and professional skills which are vital to closing the skills gap and supporting the local and national economy.
“UTC South Durham is well placed to deliver the new T Levels as we have excellent engineering facilities and equipment, and close ties with over 150 businesses and organisations in the region.”
T Levels, which are worth the equivalent of three A Levels, are high-quality technical alternatives to A Levels.
They combine classroom theory and practical learning, alongside work placements.
T Levels are designed to help students to develop vital technical skills which will support the UK’s engineering and advanced manufacturing sector.