AN arts hub is hoping to stimulate creativity by bringing a range of live performances to the community.
Greenfield Arts, in Newton Aycliffe, said they are proud to host live performance opportunities through their valuable partnerships with local, regional and national arts organisations.
Live performance has been a regular part of the programme at Greenfield Arts over its 20 years, welcoming productions from organisations such as Unfolding Theatre, Theatre Hullabaloo, Take Off Festival and Jabberwocky Market produced by Luxi.
Recent productions such as Rosie and Robin by Mad Alice Theatre brought generations together.
The show offered a free workshop which gave families a chance to enjoy the performance together and actively explore ideas.
Feedback from the community was positive, one audience member said: “Thank you for the great Rose and Robin show and workshop afterwards."
Another said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the performance and workshop.”
Creative director, Katy Milne, said she is delighted to develop work with partners to stage performances.