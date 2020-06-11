A TOWN’S GP surgery has thanked patients for their co-operation during lockdown which has seen a dramatic fall in the number of missed appointments.
North House Surgery, in Crook, usually has an average of more than 400 Did Not Attends (DNAs) a month. The number of wasted appointments has fallen to a new low, which last week saw the practice record just 18.
And staff said most people have followed new safety restrictions introduced because of coronavirus.
Patients currently receive a telephone call before a decision is made about whether they need to visit the surgery. Appointment times are then staggered, so social distancing can be maintained in the waiting room. And surfaces in the clinical rooms are all wiped down at the end of surgery by the person using the room and the chairs and tables in the waiting room are wiped down each evening.
Video consultations for shielding patients have been so useful they will continue once restrictions are lifted.