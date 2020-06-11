A LUCKY 13 organisations in the Newton Aycliffe area secured funds to help members of the community who are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Durham County Council made £1.4 million available to its 14 Area Action Partnerships (AAPs) to allocate to groups providing grassroots support across the county.

Great Aycliffe and Middridge Partnership (GAMP) has used some of its money to support 13 projects, including foodbanks, resident support packages, transport schemes and youth support.

Junction 7, which provides crisis support for facing poverty, secured £4,810 through the GAMP coronavirus fund to continue providing much-needed food and essentials to families across the area.

Along with emergency food, its provides help such as preloved school uniform, a furniture scheme, credit union, preloved clothing and one-to-one advice for people in crisis.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Junction 7 has operated a referral system for food packages out of its base in The ARK at Silverdale Place, where volunteers put packs together and organise their safe distribution and collection.

Durham County Councillors Kate Hopper and Eddy Adam gave money from their Small Grants fund to buy two pop-up banners outside the building to advertise Junction 7's services.

Brian Riley, GAMP coordinator said: “Junction 7 has provided an invaluable service to Newton Aycliffe residents during the pandemic crisis. Volunteers connected to Junction 7 have been faultless in their dedication to helping our community’s most vulnerable residents, and their efforts are greatly appreciated by the Great Aycliffe and Middridge Partnership Board.”

Simon Day, volunteer at Junction 7, said: “We have seen an increase in demand for our service since the outbreak, receiving more referrals each week. The funding received will help us greatly in supporting these additional families, that find themselves in need during this difficult time.

“We felt it was also important that people know where we are, which was why we approached councillors for funding to help purchase some advertising banners.

“I would also like to thank the numerous volunteers who have given their time each week to help support the scheme, without this support we would struggle to cope with the demand.”

Other organisations supported through GAMP include Newton Aycliffe Play Café, Great Aycliffe Cancer Support, Newton Aycliffe Workingmen’s Club, Newton News and Roc Solid.

For details of support in the area visit durhamlocate.org.uk or call 03000-260260.

Funding is still available, and applicants are encouraged to contact the GAMP team to discuss project proposals and/or request further information and guidance on applying. Email gampaap@durham.gov.uk