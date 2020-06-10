A SMALL community has continued with its summer traditions despite the hindrance of the lockdown.

Villagers of Fir Tree were determined to hold their scarecrow competition and show off some of their creative talents.

The scarecrows were constructed by families in their own home, ensuring lockdown was not broken, to be displayed in their garden and driveway.

The scarecrows ranged from Tv and film characters to recent news and events.

They were judged by Durham County Councillor Patricia Joplin on Sunday June 7.

The winner was Bike in the hedge, a scarecrow with an important point in a village plagued by speeding.

Second place was Postcard, a scarecrow writing a postcard to its mother while in lockdown.

The E.T. scarecrow came in third place.

Cllr Joplin said: “It was absolutely lovely judging it, some people had really put a lot of thought into it, some are some well done it is amazing to see.

“It makes being a councillor such as joy and it is an honour to serve such as community.”

Fellow county councillor Anne Reed said: “Well done to everyone who took part in the competition, its good to see that the spirit of the community is still alive and I look forward to other events as they occur in the village.”