POLICE are appealing for information after a homeowner's gates were damaged in Bishop Auckland.

It is believed the damage occurred on Friday, June 5, between 3pm and 11pm.

The suspect approached the gates on Woodlands Road and carelessly kicked the wooden slats which caused the gates to break in half before making off.

Anyone with information is asked to call PC Wright from Bishop Auckland police on 101 quoting incident 179 of June 6.