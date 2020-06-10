THREE popular community venues have secured money to help them keep open their doors once lockdown measures are eased.

Ferryhill Sport and Education Centre received £3,000, Endeavour Woodcrafts CIC got £1,250 and £500 went to Ferryhill Ladder Centre to help them get the support and tools they need to reopen.

Durham County Councillor Peter Atkinson worked with 4Together Partnership to secure grants from the AAP’s Covid-19 fund along with allocating money from his own neighbourhood fund.

Cllr Atkinson said: “I am delighted that we’ve been able to secure this funding in partnership with the AAP and look forward to working with each of the organisations to ensure that, once it is safe for them to open their doors, it is done so in the safest way possible.

“Although social distancing measures are gradually being eased, we all have a duty to ensure that we continue to go about our daily lives in as safe a manner as possible and to do all we can to help eradicate this disease.

“The last few months have been incredibly challenging for families and the loss of crucial community amenities such as leisure centres, children’s groups and community centres has really been felt as parents juggle multiple jobs day-in-day-out from parenting to teaching.

“Hopefully, now that this funding has been put is in place, we can work with Durham County Council and each of the organisations to get Ferryhill moving again.”

Ferryhill Ladder Centre, a community hub based on The Lakes Estate, which offers advice to people on universal credit, helping them enrol on training courses and search for jobs.

It recently reopened on an appointment-only basis, to make one call 01740-651639.

Leaders look forward to restarting its drop-in sessions and social activities such as a gardening club, weight management classes, coffee mornings and children's groups.

Kath Merrington, manager of the Ferryhill Ladder Centre, said: “The funding from Peter has allowed us to purchase the safety equipment we needed to finally reopen our doors and ensure that we abide by all of the necessary health and safety requirements outlined by Government.

“Although we’re limited to running only a few of our services for the time being, they will be services that can really help those who need our support the most, such as one-to-one meetings around benefit support, employability and searching for jobs.

“The coronavirus pandemic has left millions of people out of work and our communities are suffering as a result. It’s vital that we do all we can to get services like this back up and running and support those who need it most.”

Working with the Ferryhill 2000 Committee, Cllr Atkinson helped raise a further £5,000 to support the Ferryhill Foodbank based at St Luke’s Church.

He added: “Foodbanks have played a vital role in putting food on the tables of millions of struggling families across the UK.

“The coronavirus has piled even more pressure on our foodbanks as families try to cope with school closures and loss of work. This funding will provide a huge boost to families relying on the support foodbanks, ensuring they can make ends meet throughout these difficult times."

He thanked the community for its ongoing support of the foodbank.

“I’d also like to say a huge thank you to the members of the community who have continued to support the foodbank over the past few years. The donations go a long way to helping those going through hard times and the support by the community since it opened its doors has been absolutely outstanding," he added.