A ONE-STOP worker has finally finished her last shift after over four decades of service.

Pauline Hubery, from Howden-le-Wear, has been working in her local store for 41 years. She has seen multiple owners and has seen a lot of colleagues come and go over the years.

She started work there back in 1979 when it was a Spar, since then it has changed hands to become the Howden-le-Wear One-Stop.

The community relies on the store for essentials and Mrs Hubery recalls going into the shop as a child, not knowing that one day she would be serving the community from behind the counter.

Mrs Hubery said: “Time has just gone, the children that used to come in the store when I first started now have children of their own. The village has lovely people in it

“I’ve written down how many people I have seen come and go working in the store, I’ve always stayed on, however now with the pandemic and my health I thought it was a good time to pack in, otherwise I could have gone on forever, there’s not a time I didn’t want to go to work.

“Its been a big part of my life and I hope I don’t regret leaving at this time, and the Howden store sits in a lovely community, who have been very kind to me over the years.”

Mrs Hubery is already finding it hard to adjust to retirement, on Sunday, the day after her last shift she called down at the store for a paper, however ended up serving a customer as her former colleagues were busy.

Her daughter, Alison Elmes said: “My sister and I got her a cake made and decorated the shop, we would have done more but the celebration were limited due to the lockdown. I think she was overwhelmed in a good way, especially when the photographer came.”