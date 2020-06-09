A NEW children’s inflatable play area could soon open in an empty industrial unit if the proposal secures planning permission.

Last month, Durham County Council received an application to change to use of a unit in the Green Lane Industrial Estate, in Spennymoor, from industrial to leisure.

The vacant building sits within the Enterprise City development which houses dozens of businesses.

Under this proposal, by applicant Jamie Humphreys, of Spennymoor, unit 11 could be transformed into a themed leisure facility.

A Design and Access statement reads: “The unit will be used for a bounce inflatable for approximately 45 children at once and there will be a maximum of 110 people within the unit at any one time.”

It is estimated that the development could create about five jobs, one full-time and four part-time.

And proposed opening hours also include 10am to 8pm, seven days a week.

Planning documents go on to say: “The unit’s location has been chosen as there are no units of the size and height available within Spennymoor town centre.

“Music will be played lightly within the unit. But to combat any noise transfer padding will be installed on floors and stud walls erected with sound insulation along the party wall with unit 12.”

A decision on the plans is expected by the end of July following consultation.

The plans have received support from a number of people who have submitted comments to the authority backing the application, welcoming the prospect of a new facility for young people to enjoy and bringing an empty unit back into use.

One supporter wrote: “I feel that the use of the vacant unit in regards to a children’s inflatable play area is a very positive move forward.

“Indeed it can be argued that this will be an excellent community resource increasing the wellbeing of families and the interactions of children in a safe environment through play.

“We need more businesses such as this catering for children and increasing their feelings of wellbeing and protected time within the family unit.”

A mother-of-two, from Half Moon Lane, said: “I am in total support for this new business to go ahead. I believe that it will be able to offer employment to those in the local community. There is nowhere else in Spennymoor that offers something for the children in this age range.

“This will be a great benefit to children and help improve their fitness, by being active, also doing wonders for their mental health and wellbeing.

“I believe that this is a fantastic opportunity and something that would put Spennymoor on the map by bringing in visitors to use this and other facilities, therefore benefitting this business and bringing more revenue into the local area.”

Families from further afield, including Brandon and St Helen Auckland, have said they would use the centre.

Comments can be made by writing to Durham County Council’s planning department by Friday, June 19. For details visit the council’s planning portal and search reference DM/20/00878/FPA