PEOPLE in Shildon, Eldon, Dene Valley and surrounding villages are receiving crisis support in response to coronavirus from Shildon Alive.

Bishop Auckland and Shildon AAP has award the group a grant of £4,999 to help provide essential food deliveries to families and individuals in food crisis, food delivery to people who are self-isolating and a telephone support helpline.

The funding means that the area’s most vulnerable residents can access fresh fruit, vegetables, milk, eggs and cupboard staples, toiletries, baby milk and nappies.

Paula Nelson, community project coordinator at Shildon Alive, said: “Thanks to our AAP for helping us secure funding so quickly in these challenging times. It has been a worrying time as, although we had some store cupboard items in our foodbank, demand increased five-fold within a matter of weeks. We are delivering to vulnerable older residents and those who are shielding, as well as families who are struggling due to issues around self-employment and new universal credit claims due to unemployment.”

Call Shildon Alive's helpline on 01388-417600, Monday to Friday 9.30am to 4.30pm, or visit its website at shildonalive.org.uk

Gordon Elliott, Durham County Council’s head of partnerships and community engagement, said: “We are very grateful for the work being done by these essential community groups. Without their efforts many vulnerable people would be struggling under the current circumstances. I’m delighted that we have been able to help CitySafe, Consett Foodbank and Shildon Alive with these grants and that their services are being well used.”

Durham County Council has allocated £100,000 to its 14 AAPs to aid groups affected by coronavirus.