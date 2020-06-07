PLANS for a new micro brewery and bar cafe in a town business centre have been given the green light.

Earlier this year, plans were lodged to change the use of unit 3 at Norland House Business Centre, in Shildon.

Currently, the building on Hackworth Industrial Park houses a variety of firms.

However, unit three has been vacant since its last use as a gymnasium.

New proposals aimed to convert the space into a brewery with an ancillary business serving beer produced on site as well as cold snacks, reheated hot food and drinks.

Applicant Andrew Ferriman, of the George Samuel Brewing Company, settled on the location after considering other sites in Shildon and no external changes are planned to the building.

During consultation, the plans won support from the Friends of Stockton and Darlington Railway.

A statement submitted to the council said: “The proposal will be a welcome facility for those walking the proposed Stockton and Darlington Railway walking and cycling route and visiting the various historic railway attractions in Shildon.”

Durham County Council approved the plans on Tuesday, June 2 noting the site’s “sustainable and accessible location.”

A decision report goes on to say: “The proposals are not considered to have any significant material and detrimental adverse impact upon neighbouring users or residential occupiers, the character and appearance of the host building or surrounding area to warrant refusal.

“The proposals are considered acceptable in terms of possible impacts upon the local highway network, with the proposed use able to be accommodated in this location.”

The development is expected to create two full-time and two part-time jobs.

And agreed opening hours include 7am to 11pm, Monday to Saturday and 9am to 8pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.