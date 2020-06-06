TWO parish councils have called extraordinary meetings to discuss proposed housing developments at both of their villages.

Raby Estates has applied to Durham County Council for planning permission to build new homes on the edge of both Gainford and Staindrop.

In planning documents, Raby Estates' planning consultancy Lichfields states both schemes were designed by award-winning architect Ben Pentreath to be a 'carefully crafted and planned extension to the village'.

At Gainford, it wants to pull down a barn and put 79 dwellings across two parcels of land to the north and south of Spa Road.

Access is proposed from Spa Road and 218 parking spaces are proposed in total.

The scheme includes a mix of house types with six one-bed apartments and 25 two-bed, 33 three-bed and 15 four-bed houses of which four plots would be affordable housing.

At Staindrop, it wants to put 72 houses on land to the west of Grice Court accessed from Winston Road, with 179 parking spaces.

The proposed houses fronting onto Winston Road are predominately 1.5 storey, set back behind hedgerow. The scheme includes an area of public open space and a mix of house types with six one-bed apartments, 24 two-bed, 29 three-bed, 11 four-bed and two five-bed houses.

Raby Estates has said the proposals would help fund the 12th Lord Barnard's ambitious programme of renovation and improvements, which would bring tourism benefits to County Durham.

These include developing Raby Castle as a major visitor attraction – which features in the Staindrop application – and restoration of Grade I listed Gainford Hall, which has not seen any major restoration for more than 100 years and is on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register.

But residents in both villages have concerns about the impact each development would have, with common objections including extra traffic causing road and parking problems, loss of open fields and flood risk.

In response, both parish councils will hold virtual meetings using the Zoom online platform due to coronavirus restrictions.

Gainford and Langton Parish Council's meeting will be on Wednesday, June 10 at 7pm. The meeting ID is 874-3360-9319 and the password is 344153.

The first 25 minutes will be for public participation, to raise something contact clerk Martin Clark in advance on 07908-442413 or email gainfordlangton@aol.com

Members will then consider their response to the planning application.

Staindrop Parish Council will host a Zoom meeting the following night, Thursday June 11, at 7pm.

The council wants to listen to local people’s views prior to making its own response to the application which it describes as 'one of the most significant developments proposed for Staindrop for several decades'.

The meeting ID is 941-9661-3532 and the password 803302.

To book a three minute slot to address councillors or arrange to join by telephone contact clerk Judith Mashiter at clerk@staindropparishcouncil.org or on 01833-640893.

Cllr Ian Royston, who will chair the meeting, said: “We really do want to know what people feel and think about this application.

"Whilst councillors have already received some correspondence from residents unhappy about the proposals, we don’t want to just hear from a few of the more vocal residents; we want to get the whole picture, from as many residents as we can.”

They will have to give their name and the meeting will be recorded.

Written views can be also sent to the Staindrop clerk by email (as above) or by post to Moor Edge, Snaisgill, Middleton-in-Teesdale, DL12 0RP by Monday, June 8 in order to be circulated to and considered by councillors prior to the meeting.