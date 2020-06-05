A YOUTH football club has struck a deal that secures medical back-up for young players next season.

Spennymoor Town Youth FC has agreed a partnership with medical, transport and training expert Nerams Ltd.

The Spennymoor-based firm will supply the youth football club with medical equipment for all teams and sessions in 2020/21.

When not restricted due to coronavirus, more than 600 children and young people attend the club's multiple training sessions a week and matches each weekend.

For health and safety a significant number of first aid kits are needed– a considerable expense to any club.

Andy Lowe, head of academy at Spennymoor Town FC, said: “This is a vital partnership for our academy. I would like to personally thank Nerams’ director Allan Wheatley for his support, especially during an unprecedented time.

"As a club, our most important concern is always the safety and wellbeing of our players and coaches. This partnership shows that and to have secured the support of a reputable company of Nerams’ stature shows the growth of the club.”

Nerams will supply and replenish first aid bags and equipment to every team, operational first aid on match days and training for academy coaches, above and beyond the safety and coaching training they already undertake with the club.

Mr Wheatley has been a Spennymoor Town FC supporter for years and advises the club on safeguarding best practice for all ages.

He said: “More so than ever, we need to ensure that appropriate health measures are in place for all group activities, including sport.

“We have been supporters of the club for years now and we want to do our bit to enable everyone to get back into the sport they love, safely.

“We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with the academy, as well as the Spennymoor Town first team, where we are a sponsor, too.

“The overall vision for the club and the direction it is moving in is fantastic for Spennymoor and County Durham.

"It’s something we’re proud to support and want to be involved in for years to come.”