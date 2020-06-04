A COMMUNITY group offering much-needed food and household essentials to families has secured cash towards its work.

The Play Cafe, in Newton Aycliffe, usually provides support, food and activities for families in the area in the school holidays.

With £2,000 from Great Aycliffe and Middridge AAP, it has been able to continue to support families during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Play Cafe trustee Alison Firby said: “We have seen an increase in demand for our service since the outbreak, receiving more referrals each week. The funding received will help us greatly in supporting these additional families, that find themselves in need during this difficult time.”

The Play Cafe is currently operating two days a week out of Newton Aycliffe workingmen’s club, where a team of volunteers put packs together and organise their safe distribution.

Great Aycliffe and Middridge Partnership, like Area Action Partnerships across the county, has been allocated £100,000 by Durham County Council to help community and voluntary groups adversely affected by the pandemic so they can continue supporting those most in need.

An additional £100,000 has also been allocated for countywide projects.

Cabinet member for neighbourhoods and local partnerships at Durham County Council, Cllr Brian Stephens, said: “The response to the pandemic has been one filled with kindness and community spirit.

"We are so pleased to offer support for these incredible individuals and groups who are dedicating their time and energy.”

For details of support in your area visit durhamlocate.org.uk or call 03000-260260.