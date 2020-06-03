GREEN fingered residents of Ferryhill are invited to enter this year's annual Ferryhill in Bloom competition.

Ferryhill Town Council has decided the competition can go ahead safely, despite the current situation regarding Covid-19, and is keen to recognise the dedication many people have made to keep their homes and neighbourhood looking good.

The categories are front garden, back garden, back yard and commercial properties and residents can enter more than one category if appropriate.

Judging is scheduled to take place the week commencing August 17, entrants will be notified of their allotted date and time in advance so safe arrangements can be made for judging.

Winners are usually announced at a presentation evening, however it is not yet known if this can go ahead due to coronavirus restrictions.

Ferryhill Town Council thanked sponsor Thinford Nurseries, which has supported the scheme for about 15 years.

To enter send your name, address, category and phone number to kyounghusband@ferryhill.gov.uk or print an entry form from ferryhill.gov.uk and post it to Ferryhill Town Hall, DL17 8JL by August 3 at the latest.