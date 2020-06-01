A BAGPIPER played for the 59th time on Thursday to continue showing support for key workers and those vulnerable during Covid-19.

Kevin York, from Bishop Auckland, has played each night for residents and to show appreciation of those working on the frontline, and will continue to do so despite the 8pm clapping coming to an end.

The retired 67-year-old said: “I play with an international group called Pipers against Covid-19, and lots of pipers from Europe are playing individually on their drives at eight o’clock at night.

“I have a conscience, and I think we should show support for anybody who’s at risk of this virus.

“The clapping might be ending, but the virus hasn’t ended tonight.

“As long as the virus is still around, I’ll be playing every night at eight o’clock.

Mr York’s nephew, Adam Makepeace, 21, who he taught how to play the bagpipes, also joined him in playing to show support to key workers and those vulnerable to the virus.

“People in the street actually come out and listen, and on Wednesday I was playing in Howden-le-Wear in the park, and a lady came over and said she would like to thank me for playing such nice tunes for the residents.

“Bus drivers and car drivers pip and wave as they come passed us. It’s just such a nice thing to be doing.”

Mr York is also a D-Day piper, and three years ago, he formed with other players to create a European band in France called The Lone Pipers, playing D-Day events and big festivals across the country.

After noticing the war graves when in France, Mr York became determined to play at graveyards to respect those who passed.

He said: “With being in France and seeing all the war graves, I thought it would be nice to go around the war graves in County Durham and play at each individual grave, so that each particular soul was recognised, not thinking that was as many as there is.

“Up to now, I have travelled through County Durham and little bits of North Yorkshire and played at 5,300 individual graves, and I’ve still got 800 to do.

“It’s a long way and a lot of days and a lot of time, but it’s something that I feel as though I really have to do, and I’ve really got to complete it.”