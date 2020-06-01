A CHURCH in Willington has thanked donors and volunteers for enabling it to help the community through lockdown.

Open Door Methodist Church has been home to the foodbank and the Fareshare schemes, which both help the vulnerable with food and supplies, for some time.

Believe Housing funds the core project and it has received funding from Greater Willington Town Council. But with a rise in requests for help during the coronavirus pandemic, project leaders applied for additional funding from the Three Towns Partnership (Area Action Partnership).

The AAP and Durham County Council helped the church to get hot meals which the church then distributes to those isolating and shielding. Its kitchens have also been improved over the course of the lockdown to cope with the demand.

Sue Hine said: “We’ve been about three times busier overall and six times busier on the foodbank side of things.

“When Covid started the FareShare we had 35 families signed up, now we have 140 households, we deliver hot meals 60 households.

“During the school holidays we put out activity packs for the children but then we found that adults also wanted them.

“We’ve given out jigsaws, puzzles and gardening equipment, its something positive to look forward to.

She added: “ I want to say a big thank you to the community from their support in donation to their cooperation in receiving the food, obviously it is not an easy operation to do under social distancing but the community have been fantastic.”

Willington and Oakenshaw residents have donated many essential items from food, toiletries and money.

Jo Loring is responsible for the collection of the FareShare, which gives away food that would otherwise go to landfill such as surplus supermarket stock, and sourcing it.

Mrs Loring said: “I’m so excited by how far FareShare has come. We only started this with two supermarkets back on June 24 last year, and we are now working with seven supermarkets, with 18 collections every week. None of this would have been possible without the amazing support of the community who have really got behind this project.”

The church has also been helped by the local supermarkets, which have provided food including Aldi, Crook, Asda, Bishop Auckland, Asda, Spennymoor, Coop, Brandon, Coop, Willington, Lidl, Crook, Tesco, Langley Moor and Morrisons Bishop Auckland.

Church members are grateful for the donations and to volunteers who give time to help.

Durham County Councillor for Willington, Olwyn Gunn said: “I cannot speak highly enough of their care, compassion, thoughtfulness and commitment. Long before Covid-19 the church was the there for people, organising the Foodbank and other crucial help. They are remarkable people are extraordinary.”