A CHARITY set up in memory of a little girl who died of a rare genetic condition is challenging people to help it walk around the world.

Joe and Gemma Baum, originally from Barnard Castle and West Auckland, established the Maia Mouse Foundation after losing their daughter Maia Olivia.

The 11-month-old died in 2016, just four months after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer of the central nervous system.

To make her final months as much fun as possible and to create lasting memories for the family, Maia's parents completed a bucket list dubbed The Adventures of Maia Mouse.

Inspired by this, the Foundation raises money and hands it out as grants to give to children with life-limiting conditions a break or enable them to make treasured memories. It also works with hospices in Huddersfield and Guildford and expects to establish links with one in the North-East soon.

For its main fundraiser this year, the charity has launched a Walk the World challenge.

Trustees are calling on people to help them clock up 25,000 miles – equivalent to just over one lap of the planet and about 50 million steps – by June 30 and collect sponsorship or make a donation such as £1 per mile to the Foundation.

They hope to get 1,000 people involved, from seasoned athletes who might set themselves an endurance challenge such as climbing a mountain or an ultra marathon to families walking a mile or two with the Foundation in mind.

Ingrid Tingle, a trustee and family friend from Staindrop, said: "Reaching our target would be amazing, both ‘Walking the World’ and raising £25,000 for the Maia Mouse Foundation would mean we can give more grants to children with life limiting conditions.

"Every pound donated goes towards a grant and grants go towards making memories.

"Some people might take on a major challenge in aid of us, others might do a couple of miles or some might be shielding at home but want to make a donation anyway.

"No matter what distance or donation, every bit will enable the charity to help more families of children with life-limiting conditions.

"Each year we target a main fundraising initiative and were already planning this before coronavirus, as people are in the habit of taking a daily walk they could use that to get involved.

"It means the world to those close to Maia, the six trustees - three of us in the Barnard Castle area - that her legacy lives on through the Foundation and grants to create memories like she did."