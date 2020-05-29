COMPOST seized by police from a cannabis grow has been put to good use.
The bags of compost were recovered by officers who searched a property following a community intelligence based warrant.
PCSOs from Bishop Auckland neighbourhood police team wanted to see the compost put to good use in the community and delivered it to South Church Road allotments and Leeholme Welfare Hall, where it is being used for residents' allotments and by a youth club.
To report crime, call Durham police on 101 or report it online at crimestoppers-uk.org