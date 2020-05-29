AN initiative which encourages young people to engage with their community and enables them to influence decision-makers is helping children to keep in touch with their MP during lockdown.

The Ambassadors for Community Change initiative in Ferryhill and Chilton aims to give youngsters in the area the skills, knowledge and ambition to be active citizens.

Not-for-profit organisation Approach Too CIC launched the two-year project last February – working with year four and five pupils from five primary schools, with students from Ferryhill Business and Enterprise College acting as learning mentors.

Some of the young ambassadors had already met with the Sedgefield MP Paul Howell when he visited his old school, Dean Bank Primary School.

There were also plans for pupils to visit the Houses of Parliament to learn more about how the Government works but the trip to Westminster has had to be postponed due to coronavirus restrictions.

To ensure the link between the ambassadors and Mr Howell was not lost, the MP has sent the first of a series of video messages to the group.

In it, he tells children that people of all ages are finding the coronavirus pandemic difficult to deal with and hopefully it will not be too long before they can start to see friends and relatives.

Glenys Newby, of Approach Too, said: "We were going to go down to Westminster in June, to see democracy working in action. Obviously all that had to be cancelled, but it's important that those links are maintained.

"So this is the start of a regular contact via video with Paul, which I can share via the Approach Too Facebook page and the schools.

"It's great because it means we inform the Ambassadors but also all the children and young people in Ferryhill and Chilton.

"And we will start to make it a two-way process where children can contact him with issues and concerns they have."

Mr Howell said: "Really, the best part of this job is seeing kids and being able to support them and to talk particularly to children in areas where you might have to find aspirations for them.

"At Dean Bank I could say, I sat at that desk and am now your MP.

"One of the most difficult things is getting people to engage and if I can talk to children about what I do they will hopefully want to get involved, and their families might to.

"We all see things from our own perspective, but we should listen to each other and that includes children."