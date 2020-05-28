DONATIONS have been pouring in from the community to support a football club during Covid-19.

Bishop Auckland Football Club set up an online fundraising page to replace some of the money it has lost due to event cancellations due to lockdown procedures.

The target on the JustGiving page was set to £5,000, and has exceeded that, now standing at £6,299.

Bishop’s United, a play about how BAFC players helped Man Utd after the Munich Air Disaster, donated £150 to support the club.

The club, along with the community, has also raised about £3,500 for the NHS with the two mile dribble.

Steve Coulthard, BAFC chairman, said:

“The donation from Bishop’s United is a great bonus for us as it’s so close to home and such a fantastic play.

“Until this lockdown happened, they had bookings all over this country and Ireland to perform the play, which has had to be put on hold, but for them to help us out is a great gesture.

“Another great gesture was the £100 cheque donation from Ray Robertson, with a lovely letter typed out on his typewriter.”

To donate visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bishopafc