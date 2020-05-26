A SHOWER manufacturer has announced the launch of desk and reception shields to ensure safety during the pandemic.
In light of the current coronavirus crisis, Roman, at Aycliffe Business Park, said they are extremely keen to help and support all customers in every way possible.
In April, Roman announced no price increases in 2020 and said the focus is firmly on helping customers and trade safely by designing and manufacturing these shields.
The feet are precision CNC cut from 12mm glacier white corian sheet in the Roman fabrication plant – and have strong double-sided tape beneath them to hold them in place.
They offer a tight fit around the glass and can be positioned to suit the installation prior to the tape being activated.
Two options exist to suit height requirements.
The desk shield is 1470mm long and 755mm high to offer protection around a standard desk height and width.
They are designed for a raised reception desk and offers 1500mm length and 490mm height.
Shields can be ordered from the firm as normal from Roman using orders@roman-showers.com