VOLUNTEERS are closing in on their dream of creating a vibrant sports facility for their village.

Last year, a small group of residents set up Hamsterley Community Sports Association to help transform rundown tennis courts on the outskirts of the village.

Working with Hamsterley Parish Council, which owns the site, the group has come up with a refurbishment plan to upgrade and resurface the courts into a multi-use games area (Muga) which would be marked out for tennis, hockey, netball, basketball and football.

More than £7,000 has been raised in pledges and donations from businesses in and around the village and community groups such as Hamsterley Hoppings and the Gig in the Barn.

The association has also become a charitable organisation which enables it to seek funding from new sources and to receive Gift Aid.

In recent weeks, members including trustees Lucy Heintz, Mike Thorne and Ronnie and Steph Maughan have held meetings online to progress with the plans.

Detailed designs are being reviewed to work out accurate costings before the group applies for grants from various organisations, including Sport England.

Included in the scheme is the trimming back of overgrown trees and bushes around the courts and the creation of a new pathway along the verge out of the village towards the Muga.

The path will be designed to be suitable for all users including equestrians, cyclists, pedestrians and dog walkers.

And the association and council will draw up a management plan to ensure when it opens it will be responsibly used and maintained.

Mrs Maughan said: “We've had lots of interest from people and groups in the village, including the school, and clubs nearby who'd love to use the Muga.

“An important part of that is providing safe access along the road to the courts along the village green which is why we are looking to put in a path.

“We are also looking into whether the national speed limit could be moved, beyond the Muga, to make it safer as it is a long, straight road and some drivers speed up before the signs. Families with young children live in the houses by there.

“We are extremely grateful for all the support and encouragement that we have received to date.

"Things have slowed a bit but we would like it open by next year.”

To help email hamsterleyvillagesportsground@gmail.com or search Facebook for Hamsterley Community Sports Association.