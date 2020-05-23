A SCHOOL and arts hub have been nominated for a national award.

Greenfield Arts and Greenfield Community College – which has sites in Newton Aycliffe and Shildon – have been recognised by the Fantastic for Families awards for their contributions to family focused arts activities and bringing creativity to communities.

In the 20th anniversary year Greenfield Arts is reflecting upon the many activities, projects and events they have developed and led.

A hub spokesperson said: "This nomination is fantastic recognition for the work that has taken place and continues to be developed to support the wider community to be creative, explore ideas and express themselves.

"We wish nominees at both Greenfield Arts and Greenfield Community College every success with their award nominations."

The Fantastic for Families Awards are organised by Family Arts Campaign, an organisation that encourages engagement with the community and the arts.

This awards are organised by Votes for Schools a platform that gives students a voice on the issues that affect them the most.

To find out more about Greenfield Community College and Greenfield Arts visit Greenfieldschool.net and Greenfield-Arts.co.uk