A CLEANING company is making its own contribution to the fight against Covid-19, by offering free fogging services for communal areas in care homes.
Orca Cleaning Services, based at Spennymoor, in County Durham, said the fogging process remains active for up to 28 days – even in frequently touched areas.
They said it is a vital task in controlling and reducing the spread of the virus, particularly in high risk places such as care homes and schools.
Steven Holmes, director of the company said: "We're really keen to help the people who are most vulnerable during this pandemic. In care homes, if the virus gets in then it can spread quickly with devastating effects and we want to do everything we can to prevent that.
"Our fogging service is proven, so could make a real difference in protecting our older people."
Free fogging for care homes is available by
emailing Hollie Holmes at hollie@orcacleaningservices.co.uk or by calling 0800-3047436.
For more information visit orcacleaningservices.co.uk