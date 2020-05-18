A SCHOOL is promoting reading as a way to explore new ideas whilst in lockdown.
Greenfield Community College – which has sites in Newton Aycliffe and Shildon – said its students are reaping the benefits of reading whilst unable to attend school.
A spokesperson said: "During this time of uncertainty, reading is an activity that can provide a space to enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, both of which can offer a wonderful learning experience in the home and a form of freedom to explore new ideas and escape to other worlds.
"Every week there is a 'reading lockdown' document shared with all students with reading links and ideas including items from short uplifting articles to more challenging podcasts.
"Ofsted has continually highlighted the correlation between reading, writing and the benefits it can bring across the curriculum and this is also a vital component of their deep dive strategy in schools.
"Students at Greenfield Community College are progressing and nurturing a love of reading which will allow them to access a wide range of opportunities. Improved reading ability is essential in supporting students to successfully approach the new GCSE framework but it is also crucial in equipping our students with the vocabulary they need to become confident young adults."