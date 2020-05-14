PAINTED rocks have been appearing all over a wood which is a favourite of walkers and families.

Willington Dene is a place many people go during lockdown to take their daily exercise.

The Willington rocks group has been placing rocks for over two years but thanks to lockdown popularity has boomed.

Over the past few weeks of lockdown people have been adding to the collection by painting their own rocks.

Some rocks are blue or rainbow for the NHS, others with the Union Flag on for VE day and some people have put their own designs on them.

Some people are using the stones as a hide and seek game, finding the stones, posting them on social media and re-hiding them for someone else to find.

One resident of Willington decided to add to the critters by putting a bin the forest shaped like a frog. The bin was placed by Angela Mellis who hopes to keep the place tidy as well as fun.

She said: “We’ve spent a lot of time at the dene and we’ve been doing painted rocks for over two years now, it's good to keep the kids entertained while things are all up air they are really struggling with day to day life."

“We’ve been doing them for our local nursing home as well, the frog belonged to my grandparents and I thought the kids would love him with everything that's been put in the dene, it's really giving the kids something to look forward to.

“It’s fantastic to see everyone sticking together and helping each other get through Covid19, the dene is a beautiful and peaceful place for the kids.”

Another resident Claire Finch has been painting stones and laying down games like a stone noughts and crosses and tic tac toe, she said: “It's a bit of free fun in these horrible times. Its lovely seeing the kids looking and enjoying whilst getting important exercise and fresh air.

“It’s made people talk who wouldn't normally, which is nice.”

Durham County Councillor for Willington and Hunwick Olwyn Gunn said: “'The splendiferous stones are all about fun and we want to leave no stone unturned in trying to make our children happy.”