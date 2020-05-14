AN organisation that supports people living in the Durham Dales has come up with a range of ways to help those who may be struggling or finding it more difficult to cope due to coronavirus.

Upper Teesdale Agricultural Support Services (UTASS) is offering a range of emotional support opportunities for people across Teesdale and Weardale.

A Keep In Touch group has been set up with staff and volunteers, who provide contact and conversation for people who are self-isolating and shielding, to ensure people have someone to talk to for support and to reduce feelings of loneliness.

UTASS has also linked up with volunteers with professional health backgrounds, to provide the additional offer of emotional support and counselling.

Individuals are able to access four free support sessions, provided by a trained health practitioner, either on the telephone or online.

These sessions provide the opportunity for people to talk about how they feel and can help find ways to manage how people are feeling at the moment.

Strategic development officer Grace Crawford said: “UTASS is usually, pre-Covid-19, a thriving hub for community activities and many people who usually access activities and support at UTASS could be affected by the loss of that social opportunity, that is why we feel that the Keep in Touch group is so important.

"Likewise, there are many people who don’t access UTASS services, who we feel may be in need of extra company at the moment as they spend more time at home, potentially on their own. Our friendly staff members can offer support as well as information, advice and guidance.

"We have also established a group of volunteers who can help the support we offer by providing engaging conversation on a regular basis.”

UTASS still provides remote support as required to local farmers and other members with paperwork, navigating complex systems and providing advice on help that is available, as well as offering support to community members struggling with financial pressures by helping them access funding and benefits, emergency funding and food parcels.

UTASS’s Covid-19 response work is supported by the National Lottery Community Fund, County Durham Community Foundation, North Star Housing and other funders and supporters and UTASS is extremely grateful for this very valuable support.

Contact UTASS on 01833-641010 or follow them on Facebook Upper Teesdale Agricultural Support Services and join the In It Together Teesdale group or on Twitter @UtassUpperTees