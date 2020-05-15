DESPITE VE Day events being cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic residents still managed to ensure that the 75th anniversary was appropriately marked.
Chilton saw street and garden parties – some with live singers – houses and gardens were decorated and many dressed up in 1940’s style.
Wreaths were discreetly laid at both war memorials ahead of the event, and at 11am residents observed the two minutes silence as the nation remembered and paid tribute to our war heroes.
Many residents also participated in the an afternoon toast, raising a glass in remembrance.
Also adhering to social distancing, resident Ray Sawyer, of Sawyer and Sawyer Photography, did a walk around Chilton offering to take photographs, free of charge, of residents and families commemorating the day.
A town council spokesperson said: "The council would like to thank residents for their understanding of the cancellation of the events and for their efforts in marking this major occasion in our history whilst adhering to government guidelines. Everyone should be immensely proud of how they are dealing with these uncertain times.