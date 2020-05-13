THE owner of an allegedly dangerous dog claims he did not allow it out of his partner’s home prior to attacks on two people.

Scott Anthony Byers previously denied a charge of being the owner of a dog which caused injury while dangerously out of control.

It relates to an incident in which the tan-coloured dog, described as a Staffy/Pit Bull-type cross breed, ‘Tank’, got out of his partner’s home in Byers Road, Shildon, and attacked two people in a nearby alleyway, one of them a visitor to the property.

One victim was left with a deep laceration to his left forearm and the other suffered bites and bruising to a foot and ankle.

Tank was seized three days after the incident, on April 11, last year, and will remain in police care until the outcome of court proceedings.

The case was listed to be mentioned and for a trial date to be fixed at Durham Crown Court, sitting at Newcastle, yesterday, when Judge James Adkin asked what the defence account is to the allegation he faces.

Kate Barnes, for Mr Byers, said: “It’s that the defendant was powerless to prevent what happened.

“He had secured it within the house and garden gate, and he can’t explain how it got out.”

The case was adjourned for trial and the 30-year-old defendant, of Kirkbright Close, Lingdale, near Saltburn, was bailed until the hearing, on September 14.