A HOUSE builder has made a cash donation towards care packages, helped get arts and crafts packs to older people and children and set up a foodbank collection point to help residents of Spennymoor during the Covid-19 restrictions.

Maple Oak Homeshas said it is committed to supporting the community by funding and developing grassroots initiatives, designed to help local people during the lockdown.

Working with Communities Together and Daisy Arts, they have helped to provide 100 arts and crafts packs to elderly people, adults and children in the community.

The company has created a foodbank station outside of the marketing suite at The Acorns housing estate, which it is developing. and is encouraging its residents to donate essential items which will support the Helping Spennymoor Covid support project based at Spennymoor Youth and Community Centre.

Maple Oak Homes also made a financial contribution to Spennymoor Town Council, which has been supporting local charity Solan Connor Fawcett Family Cancer Trust by creating food packages for those in need during the crisis.

Managing director Neil McMillan said: “As a major business in Spennymoor it was important to us to step up and to do something meaningful to help the local community through this crisis.

"We have been humbled by the willingness of local people to give up their time to make sure these initiatives work and we look forward to working with Communities Together, Daisy Arts and the Town Council on future community projects."

Spennymoor Mayor Councillor Elizabeth Wood said: “I would like to thank Maple Oak Homes for their extremely generous donation towards the Solan Connor Fawcett Family Cancer Trust Care Package project.

"These monies will be used to purchase essential groceries to help the most vulnerable in Spennymoor, those who are living with cancer and have to stay in lockdown for at least 12 weeks.

"When people cannot get out and are struggling to get groceries delivered, these care packages are a lifeline and Maple Oak Homes are showing how they have become a part of our community.

On providing the funding and initiating the arts and crafts project, Communities Together community development worker, Michael Fishwick said: “The response to the craft packs has been amazing. We are delighted to work with Maple Oak Homes and Dawn at Daisy Arts in providing some of our young people and older residents with creative activities in these difficult times.

"We’ve had requests from families of all ages and backgrounds and the older people’s craft packs will go out with emergency food and toiletry parcels to those who are vulnerable and self-isolating.

"It’s great to see the community coming together and working together. The legacy of the virus through activities like this will be a stronger community and we hope that we can continue working with Maple Oak Homes in the better times to come.”

Dawn Belshaw, from Daisy Arts, said the team hopes the craft packs help bring a smile to people’s faces in these uncertain times.