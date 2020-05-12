A MAN who has made hundreds of visors for health and social care staff has been hailed a hero by his MP.
James Peverley, from Spennymoor, was awarded the third title of Unsung Hero, a scheme created by Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison to recognise the silent heroes of the constituency during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Peverley won a cheese hamper and £10 voucher from Teesdale Cheesemakers.
Nominating Mr Peverley, residents said: “James has used his initiative and his selfless attitude to design and make hundreds of PPE for GP surgeries and care homes in his area using his 3d printer.”
“He has worked hard and selflessly to provide frontline key workers with the protection they need. Well done James and thank you so much from me and my colleagues in the NHS," wrote another.
Ms Davison said: “I was delighted to deliver this award to James this afternoon. He received a huge number of nominations to recognise his fantastic efforts to create hundreds of visors with his 3D printing machine. James is an excellent example of how our community is working to support everyone through this pandemic. James is a superstar and truly deserves this award.”
Nominations should be made by 5pm on Thursdays at dehennadavison.com/our-unsung-heroes