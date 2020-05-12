"THE best thing cancer gave me, was Team Solan."

And that is why Haley Richardson set herself an exercise bike challenge to raise money for cancer charity the Solan Connor Fawcett Family Cancer Trust.

Mrs Richardson was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2018, aged 37, and underwent chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery.

Knowing very few people who had experienced cancer, and none of her age, she found the practical and emotional support offered by the charity invaluable.

In March 2019 she became a volunteer and when fundraising activities were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic she decided to get on her bike and help.

Every day in April she rode 12km on her exercise bike, in a host of fancy dress outfits and often singing karaoke, in return for donations from people who followed her progress on Facebook.

Mrs Richardson, a married mother-of-two boys who is currently in remission, said: "The charity helped me when I was poorly, the support it offers is instant and so varied.

"A lot of people just see a charity shop and not how much other stuff it does from support groups and transport to hospitals to fitting a stairlift so someone can go home and even weddings for terminally ill people.

"It is an amazing charity.

"The best thing cancer gave me was Team Solan, not just the help when I was poorly but it is a whole new family and friends.

"That's why I became a volunteer. It was awful when things had to stop because of lockdown, I wanted to do something and was amazed how much people donated."

Mrs Richardson, 39, from Spennymoor, made about £1,500 to support the charity's work helping those affected by cancer.