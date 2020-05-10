A COUPLE who usually spend the summer at vintage events shared their passion for the 1940s with neighbours on VE Day.
Ernest and Jacquie Cowan, members of the Military Vehical Trust, decorated their house in Bishop Auckland, wore 1940s clothing, played old music and danced in the street while neighbours enjoyed VE Day parties in their own gardens.
Residents of Osborne Terrace, Leeholme, who had decked their homes with balloons and pictures for charity champion Captain Moore's 100th birthday, made a similar effort on Friday.
Michelle Priestley, who made bunting stretching the length of the street, said: "I had a whole roll of ribbon and cut flags from old duvet covers, the whole street was red, white and blue.
"We know how important it is to keep our distance but couldn't let the 75th anniversary of VE Day go unmarked.
"In all the years I've lived here I've never known anything like this."