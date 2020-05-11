THE founder of a cancer charity is confident it will come out of the coronavirus pandemic strong enough to keep helping hundreds of families, thanks to its ‘absolutely incredible’ supporters.

Despite fears that Covid-19 will leave many charitable organisations across the country struggling to survive, trustees at the Spennymoor-based Solan Connor Fawcett Family Cancer Trust have been overwhelmed by supporter raising money and awareness over the last few weeks.

Sponsored walks, runs, football dribbles, live streamed music gigs, exercise bike challenges, duck races, football cards, raffles, auctions, virtual bingo and quizzes, a VE Day street party and funeral collections have all boosted the coffers.

Charity ambassador Harry Hubber, a former fundraiser of the year for the Trust, launched a fundraising campaign and asked people to come up with new ways of boosting the coffers.

He said: “It started with us suggesting people donate the cost of a drink, then a few friends said they’d shave their heads, then men grew moustaches.

“It has morphed from one thing into many others, people have come up with other ways to get involved.

“At first we thought we might get a few hundred pound, it is at about £8,000 now.

“It isn’t just the money but the awareness, giving people a better understanding of the Trust- how they can help and be helped.”

Among those boosting the fund were cricketer Chris Rushworth, who supported the Trust with his testimonial, with a half marathon in his garden.

Singer Steve Fothergill did a front room concert hoping to make a few hundred pounds and raised £4,100.

Nine-year-old Joseph Jones, from West Auckland, dribbled a football for two miles to make £740 for the Trust- winning praise from Middlesbrough FC manager Jonathan Woodgate, his assistant Robbie Keane and club captain George Friend.

More fundraisers are planned including a sponsored slim by friends Vickie Blood and Debra Vaulks, who had bowel and breast cancer respectively, and have been supported by the charity.

On top of that , supporter Lauren Beattie walked 30,000 steps a day during April in aid of the Trust and Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen.

One day she did 50,000 before 9am after someone pledged £100 and as she approached the finish line she pushed herself a bit further, for three extra days, to top a million steps and take her fundraising to £2,000.

Mr Solan said: “If we weren’t five years in, didn’t have good support and reserves we might be facing closure of the Trust.

“Lots of organisations might not come through this. It might change us but I’m very hopeful we can come out of coronavirus stronger.

“The support has been incredible, from regular volunteers and fundraisers and new ones.

“We have absolutely incredible supporters who have done amazing things, as ever, because people believe in what we do to help anyone affected by cancer however we can.”