A GIRL has helped council gardeners mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Spennymoor Town Council ran a competition for children to create a design for a commemorative planter in Jubilee Park, to mark the occasion.

The judging panel, headed up by the Mayor of Spennymoor Councillor Elizabeth Wood, agreed that five-year-old Brigid Molloy’s design was the winner.

She even helped town council staff Stephen Hymer, Paul Edgecumbe, Michael Kay and Ian Parker to replicate the design in a border at the town’s Jubilee Park.

Cllr Wood said: “Brigid’s design was a fantastic tribute to the 75th anniversary of VE Day and in a few weeks time, when the flowers are in full bloom it will be stunning.”