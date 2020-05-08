RESIDENTS have aired their objections about a proposal to build new houses on a field at Crook.

Padgett White Architects Limited has applied to Durham County Council for planning permission to put 76 houses on the field south of the Watergate Estate and west of Rumby Hill Lane.

The plan includes three main house types in detached and semi-detached format, with driveways and garage space for cars.

In a design and access statement submitted with the application, Pagett White Architects said: “The site is well related to the existing Watergate Estate layout, whilst integrates effectively into the existing residential estate.

“There should be satisfactory amenity and privacy for both new and existing dwellings and the development is in keeping with the scale and form of adjacent dwellings and the local setting of the site.”

Consultation started for the proposal on April 29 and ends on May 20.

So far the application has received 23 objections from neighbours, most of whom have raised concerns about access to the site.

There is only one road in and out of Watergate Estate and residents report many accidents at the entrance. Some fear, with additional houses, traffic problems will increase on roads that were not designed for the number of cars using them.

They also raise concerns about the environmental cost of building on the field, with the loss of green spaces and the increase in cars.

In response, the design and access statement also states: “The proposed site layout presented, takes acknowledgement that ‘the use of long, straight roads, little variation in house types, a street scene with no variation and a dominance of car parking have lead to a layout that would fail to accord with Wear Valley Local Plan Policy H24. Hence the incorporation of flowing roads, a broad range of house types and a sympathetic street scene.”

One public comment said: “Access roads according to the plan will cause traffic congestion in an area on an already busy, narrow road which many children play around.

"The entrance to Watergate estate is already an issue to get in and out of and road maintenance has always been an issue.

"The area has many empty properties that could house families instead of new builds been erected. Doctors and schools are congested enough.”

Another objector said: “Think there is enough traffic already in Watergate Estate and the houses will be right outside my house.”

Durham County Councillor Anne Reed said: “Crook is becoming a very popular place to live because of its rural setting, gateway to the dales and the friendly welcome that exists here.

“So it’s not surprising that there is an increase in house building proposals. However, it is therefore important that these proposals are looked at very carefully, taking into account people’s viewpoint.”

Comments can be submitted via the council’s website.