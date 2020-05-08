A WEST Auckland school has won gold for its work promoting respect.

Oakley Cross Primary School is part of Unicef UK’s Rights Respecting School programme which recognises schools committed to promoting and realising children’s rights and encouraging all generations to respect the rights of others.

Gold is the highest accolade and shows a deep and thorough commitment to children’s rights at all levels of school life.

Oakley Cross has worked with Unicef UK since 2011. It received its Level 1 certificate in 2013 and Level 2 in 2016, now silver and gold awards, and was recently reaccredited as a gold school.

Headteacher Rachel Brannan said: We are extremely proud to have maintained our RRSA Gold status which really shows the huge commitment of our whole school community; children, staff, parents, governors and our wider community.

“Our whole school ethos is underpinned by the principles set out by Unicef UK and we aim for all of our children to grow into thoughtful, responsible and respectful young people who not only understand that they as individuals have rights but also that the rights of others must be respected.

“Thank you to our children and staff for continuing to demonstrate what we know about our rights and for continuing to model rights and respect in all we do. This makes Oakley Cross a very special place to learn and to work.”

Schools that take part in the initiative have reported a positive impact on pupil behaviour, relationships and wellbeing by enhancing pupil’s self-esteem, leading to less truancy and bullying, better learning and improved academic standards.