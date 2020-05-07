TRADERS and residents have been angered after three separate incidents of flytipping behind a town centre high street.

The overflow of waste spreads across private land behind Newgate Street, in Bishop Auckland, and was brought to the attention of Bishop Auckland Town Councillor Sam Zair, who owns a cafe in the town.

He said: “Longstaff’s Family Bakers showed me this flytipping at the rear of his retail premises and I was appalled and embarrassed by what I saw.

“This is not acceptable and as a council we have a duty of care towards our residents.

“The three individual units where this has taken place should have to clean this immediately or Durham County Council should clean it. Either way, the retail owners should be made to secure their properties so that this sort of thing doesn’t happen again.

“I understand that under the present climate things are difficult, but as a council we need to be tough on enforcement.”

Ian Hoult, Durham County Council’s neighbourhood protection manager, said: “We were made aware of this waste on private land and are asking the landowner to have it removed.

“We are also checking with the business that it is complying with its duty of care for the disposal of trade waste and that it holds the appropriate licence.”