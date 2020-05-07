AN organisation is supporting vulnerable and elderly people in Teesdale by delivering food and essential items during the pandemic.

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, Teesdale Community Resources (TCR) – based at The Hub in Barnard Castle– has delivered 112 care packages a week to the community.

The registered charity normally functions as a venue for the area – but during the coronavirus crisis it has set up a care package campaign, providing essential groceries to elderly and vulnerable members of the community.

The campaign was borne through a need to provide trade to businesses and provide much needed groceries to those in in Teesdale who are struggling.

The team is delivering a total of 112 packages every week, as well as a catering service once a week.

The parcels contain items including tins of soup, vegetables, fresh fruit, bread, eggs, biscuits, pasta, rice, sauces and meat – as well as cleaning items and toiletries.

Alongside this service, TCR is running a virtual hub to provide wellbeing support, and information about businesses that are still trading through the crisis.

Before lockdown, the venue was used as a studio for dance, drama and music – and as a creative workshop.

It also ran outdoor activities on side, including a high ropes course, a BMX bike trade and could host groups of up to 33 people in accommodation at the venue.

The charity's work has been facilitated thanks to a grant awarded by the National Emergencies Trust.

The National Emergencies Trust works with charities and distribution partners to ensure that financial support is delivered to those that need it the most.

Rachel Tweddle, chief executive of Teesdale Community Resources, said: “The funds that we received from the National Emergencies Trust have meant that the costs of running the Teesdale care package campaign are covered, and our community work can go further. This is so important as feedback from the local community has been immense and when we reopen we do not know how we will attract funding to support our other community activities.”

The TCR receives referrals to help people in need from several partners including schools, family workers, YMCA, housing associations and other charities.

It can also take a neighbour referral or residents can refer themselves.

Criteria may need to be tightened dependent on the pressure on the campaign but at present volunteers just need to know that the person is not able to purchase grocery items themselves.

To support the cause donate by visiting gofundme.com/f/rachel039s-campaign-for-teesdale-community-resources.

Alternatively, donate food, cleaning products or toiletries to the donation box located at The Hub's front door, Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 5.00pm.

Supporters can also donate funds direct by emailing the team at info@tcrhub.co.uk