A PUB is hoping to bring the Saturday night performers to the living rooms of regulars through streams.

The Durham Ox in Coundon has a venue for performers with lights and acoustics.

One North East based performer realised that the venue could be used for performers to hone their skills and get some tips.

The lockdown has seen musicians have most of their gigs cancelled and their futures up in the air.

Kris Atkins who used to do the streams from the Ox contacted the owner, who lives in the building above the pub.

Mr Atkins said: “I was at home annoyed by everything, thinking why no one is doing anything to help performers.

Maybe there was some way of still earning money, so I thought I would do something.”

“I asked him how he would feel if I came in and did a live stream for the regulars, if performers want to perform and people want to see them why not put two and two together.”

The venue is big enough to keep distance and adhere to social distancing. Acts come in through the back door and perform on specific markers on the stage.

Before and after the pub is disinfected so that there is no possible contamination. Only three people are in the pub at a time, the performer, Mr Atkins streaming and the owner up-stairs.

Mr Atkins added: “We got our metre rulers out so that we could measure a safe distance between the acts and the camera.”

Around 4000 people have been tuning into the streams on Facebook and have been donating their tips to the performers.

Mr Atkins said: “A lot of performers have been put out of work and many are panicking about where the next pay check is. This is a gamble as performers rely on donations however it is better than nothing.

The entertainers in the North East are really coming into their own and it really inspires you to help them.

“A lot of people who use the Ox are missing it, so it can be brought to them in their living room. It looks and sounds better than most streams done in the back garden on living room as this is set up by professionals and performed in a professional environment.”

The pub has a lot of acts waiting to perform each week, and so far the reaction has been positive from both performers and stream audiences.

Local lad Andrew 'Slim' Wall, a firm favourite with the regulars, is next to perform on Saturday at 8pm

They have created a 'Paypal pool' for the tips to go towards the act and Mr Atkins will be doing a quiz at half time.