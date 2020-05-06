AN arts hub is continuing to develop creative projects despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Although Greenfield Arts, based in Newton Aycliffe, is closed because of the pandemic, it is working hard with partners to develop projects.

The team are looking forward to the future programme which includes Shildon in Motion and The Wizard and Typhoon, a community spirit project and an outdoor artwork project.

Creative director, Katy Milne, has joined forces in collaboration with artists and partners in the community to bring about a positive change and invite the community to be creative, curious and enquiring.

Over the past two decades, Greenfield Arts has presented dozens of projects including Bring the Funny an uplifting installation seen at Newton Aycliffe Railway Station and Cutting Loose which displayed spectacular creations.

The cultural hub is making a film for its 20th anniversary and would like the community to celebrate as well.

Greenfield Arts is encouraging supporters to get in touch and explain what creativity means to them and reflect on past projects.

Email info@greenfield-arts.co.uk for more information.