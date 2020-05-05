A COUPLE who always go all-out with their Christmas decorations have got the fairy lights out early to pay tribute to NHS staff and care workers.

Gary and Sylvia Shaw have put huge signs on the back of their garden fence, which faces onto the road through High Etherley, near Bishop Auckland.

The signs say thank-you to the NHS and carers and are decked out in rainbow colours to spread a message of hope and support to villagers and passers-by.

Painter and decorator Mr Shaw said: "We always do a lot with our Christmas lights to put a good vibe into the village.

"With what is going on around the country, the world, with coronavirus we wanted to do some sort of acknowledgement of that.

"For us it is about sharing a good vibe and saying thank you to everyone working in difficult circumstances."

Mr Shaw commissioned his friend Peter Pentland, of PP Signs, to make the boards and when he delivered them he insisted they were free of charge.

His friend Andrew Banks help put them up.

Mr Shaw said he and his wife, a dog groomer, have had good feedback from the villages of Toft Hill and Etherley.

He said: "We put strings of 3,000 blue lights around them to make them stand out on a night. People seem to like them."