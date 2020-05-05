A LONGSTANDING football club volunteer, who gave a welcoming smile to visitors to his home town club's stadium, has died aged 76.

Tributes have been paid to Vince Taylor, who passed away suddenly at his home in Bishop Auckland on Tuesday, April 21.

Born in 1944, in Westerton village, near Bishop Auckland, Mr Taylor lived in the town for more than 60 years.

He held various jobs in the area, mostly working in warehouses.

Mr Taylor was passionate about sports throughout his life and he and his father, Thomas George, were involved with the Heart Foundation Cup for five decades.

As a longstanding volunteer at Bishop Auckland FC he worked on the turnstiles most home games and when Middlesbrough U23 played games at Heritage Park and he also helped out at West Auckland FC.

He played football for Coundon Primary School, and also for the district, which continued during his years at Leeholme Senior School and Cockton Hill Senior School, and he played for the Bishop league in his younger days.

Mr Taylor played cricket for Shildon Railway, and enjoyed playing ten pin bowling with his friends.

He was an animal lover, and when his father passed away, he took ownership of his dog.

He is survived by two sisters, Jennifer Alderson, 71, and Janet Ann Morgen, 74.

Mrs Alderson said: “He used to spend a fortune on birdseed, even more than what he would spend on himself. He also took stray cats in and fed them, he was just that type of lad.

“He would do anything for anybody. His heart was always in the right place.”

Mr Taylor was a member of Bishop Auckland Golf Club for more than 30 years and regularly took part in tournaments with fellow club members.

When he retired, he went to the club every Sunday and played snooker with two friends.

She added: “He wasn’t the type of person that wanted a fuss, but if the chips were down, he was always there to help you pick them up. He was truly a wonderful man.”

Bishop Auckland FC paid tribute to Mr Taylor, saying everyone at the club was deeply saddened at his loss.

A spokesperson said: “He turned up every match to work on the gate to take the admission money and keep check of what our attendance was.

“Vince was a key member of the match day volunteer team at Heritage Park usually alongside his partner Douglas Johnstone. Vince had also worked for our neighbours West Auckland FC.

“Vince was a reliable and diligent volunteer – the sort that clubs such as ours are completely reliant on. We shall miss him.

“Not everyone will know this, but Vince also ran the Heart Foundation Cup and was active in running the local CIU League for some years.

“Everyone connected with BAFC sends condolences to Vince’s sisters Jennifer, Janet, family and friends. RIP Vince.”